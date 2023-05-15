50/50 Thursdays
City of Lake Charles proclaims today “Rob Robin Day”

By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles is honoring KPLC legend and former meteorologist Rob Robin.

Mayor Nic Hunter proclaimed today, “Rob Robin Day” to honor his 80th birthday.

Rob was at KPLC from 1971 to 1986, and broadcasted on the radio for KYKZ for 24 years.

He now hosts a show on McNeese’s radio station KBYS FM.

Congratulations and Happy Birthday Rob!

