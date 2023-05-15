Chennault certified to land foreign aircraft and cargo at airport

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Chennault Airport has reached an agreement with U.S. Customs and Border Protection to allow foreign aircraft and cargo to enter the U.S. in Lake Charles.

The airport said it plans to use international clearances as part of its commitment to grow business.

“We are delighted to formalize this relationship with U.S. Customs to ensure foreign clearance capabilities,” said Chennault Executive Director Kevin Melton. “Our Gulf Coast location is an ideal airport for aircraft from Latin America to enter the United States and we are now able to clear those aircraft here.”

Chennault now seeks separate CBP-certified clearance at the recently built air cargo facility, costing $4 million.

