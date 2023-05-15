Cameron and Calcasieu teachers to tour local industries with LAIA Educator’s Institute

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The LAIA Educator’s Institute is a two-day professional development conference designed to give educators in Southwest Louisiana the tools they need to help students prepare for careers in local industries. Megan Hartman with Phillips 66 is spearheading this year’s event and spoke with us this morning about the program.

The event will have STEM teachers and school counselors from Cameron and Calcasieu Parish touring and shadowing employees at Cameron LNG one day and then split up into 4 groups to tour one of several sites including CITGO, Westlake Chemical, Phillips 66, and Sasol.

Specific topics that will be touched on include:

Employment practices and processes

Safety practices

Economic impacts

The conference and tours will be from May 18 to 19.

