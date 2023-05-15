Business innovation center coming to North Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - City of Lake Charles officials have announced a new project to promote business in North Lake Charles - the LA Launch Lake Charles Business Innovation Center.

The building will be located at 1520 N. Martin Luther King Highway in North Lake Charles and will serve as an economic incubator.

It’s the latest effort to build, grow and sustain minority businesses in the area. Not only will it help provide the education to do so, but also provide tools within the building for business owners to use to their advantage.

“There are offices here, one and two-room offices, shared community space, podcast space and a full TV production space for commercials, if you will, along with an event center at the bottom,” said David St. Etienne, president of the Louisiana Chamber of commerce Foundation, Inc.. “So yeah, a full innovation center here in North Lake Charles.”

Leasing spaces will be available for tenants to operate out of the building. The first tenant in the building will be the Southwest Louisiana Credit Union.

The city is hoping to start construction on the building within a year and to open sometime in 2024.

