Angel Reese named to Team USA to compete in Mexico this summer

LSU forward Angel Reese (10)
LSU forward Angel Reese (10)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WAFB) - LSU forward Angel Reese was selected to Team USA to compete in the 2023 FIBA Women’s AmericCup, the university announced on Monday, May 15.

Reese was one of eight players selected late Sunday night to compete in the tournament that is scheduled for July 1 through July 9 in León, Mexico, officials said.

DePaul forward Aneesah Morrow (24) brings the ball up court during the first half of an NCAA...
DePaul forward Aneesah Morrow (24) brings the ball up court during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against the Marquette Golden Eagles on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Chicago.(Kamil Krzaczynski | AP)

Officials added Aneesah Morrow, who recently transferred to LSU from DePaul, is one of five players that will be invited to training camp to compete for the final roster spots of the 12-player squad.

