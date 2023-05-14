Tug and Barge collides with Grand Lake Pontoon Bridge

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Grand Lake Pontoon Bridge is closed to vehicle traffic after a Tug and Barge collided with it early Sunday morning.

The collision occurred at approximately 3 a.m. The Coast Guard responded to the scene a short time later.

The bridge remains open to marine traffic but cannot close for vehicles to drive over it, according to the Coast Guard.

The responsible party for the incident was identified as Florida Marine.

