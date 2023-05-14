50/50 Thursdays
Tug and Barge collides with Grand Lake Pontoon Bridge

By Jakob Evans
Published: May. 14, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Grand Lake Pontoon Bridge is closed to vehicle traffic after a Tug and Barge collided with it early Sunday morning.

The collision occurred at approximately 3 a.m. The Coast Guard responded to the scene a short time later.

The bridge remains open to marine traffic but cannot close for vehicles to drive over it, according to the Coast Guard.

The responsible party for the incident was identified as Florida Marine.

New art exhibit showcased in DeRidder
South Cameron class president reflects on high school years at graduation ceremony
New art exhibit showcased in DeRidder
