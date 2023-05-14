SWLA Arrest Report - May 13, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 13, 2023.
Clarence Walls, 49, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Azim Uddin Ahmed, 54, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated; driving on roadway laned for traffic.
Richard Earl Brown, 39, Iowa: Home invasion; child endangerment; simple battery.
Wilford Jamar Jackson, 34, Lake Charles: Two counts of drug paraphernalia; Two counts of produce, manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug; tail lamps; resisting an officer; possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); disturbing the peace.
Michael Anthony Guillory, 18, Lake Charles: Turning movements and required signals; illegal possession of stolen firearms.
Brandon Michael Kelley, 40, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000; drug paraphernalia.
Chelsea Jenee Thompson, 30, Sulphur: Probation detainer.
Iverson Latrell King, 20, Sulphur: Criminal trespass; littering; resisting an officer; drug paraphernalia; violations of stop signs and yield signs; limitations on passing on the left.
Kymberlee Lashon Payne, 21, Lake Charles: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; child endangerment; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.
Kentaijhia Tychelle Antion Richmond, 27, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; aggravated assault; domestic abuse aggravated assault; stalking; criminal trespass; two counts of instate detainer.
Quijakius Quimonte Jashaun Johnson, 41, Morgan City: Child endangerment; domestic abuse battery of a pregnant woman.
Jasmine Jenae Touchet, 32, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); drug paraphernalia.
James Hunter White, 30, Ragley: Operating while intoxicated; possession of synthetic marijuana.
Deounta Christopher Handy, 27, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
