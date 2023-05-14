LSU hosts NCAA Regional as No. 10 overall seed

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU softball team will host an NCAA Regional as the No. 10 overall seed, the NCAA announced on Sunday, May 14.

The Tigers (40-15) will face UL-Lafayette, Omaha, and Prairie View.

The NCAA Regionals will start on Friday, May 19, with the Tigers facing the Panthers.

