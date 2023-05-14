Louisiana Pirate Festival donates hair to charity

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Captain Jean Lafitte, played by Butch Faust, was captured on stage alongside his crew, while his hair was cut off.

His hair will be donated to “Wigs for Kids”, a non-profit organization dedicated to creating wigs for kids suffering from hair loss whether that be from chemotherapy, burns, or other medical reasons.

“Kids are our future. Kids are joy. There’s nothing more satisfying than seeing the grin on the little kids face,” Faust said.

The festival ends at 6 p.m. tonight, Sunday, May 14.

