LIVE: McNeese Cowgirls Softball host NCAA Selection Show watch party

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowgirls Softball team is coming off of their third straight Southland Conference Tournament Championship after they beat the Southeastern Lions 1-0 on Saturday.

With the win, the Cowgirls earned an automatic bid to this year’s NCAA Softball Tournament, which is set to begin on May 19.

64 teams are set to hear their names called Sunday, and those 64 teams will then be sent off to 16 different regional locations.

The 16 winners from the regional round will then head to the NCAA super regional, which sets up two teams to play in a best-of-three series.

The eight that make it through that round will then earn a position in the 2023 Women’s College World Series that starts on Thursday, June 1.

