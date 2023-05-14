50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

LIVE: McNeese Cowgirls Softball host NCAA Selection Show watch party

McNeese Advances to SLC Championship (Courtesy: McNeese Softball)
McNeese Advances to SLC Championship (Courtesy: McNeese Softball)(Leighton Chamblee/McNeese Athletics)
By Justin Margolius and Jakob Evans
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
<>

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowgirls Softball team is coming off of their third straight Southland Conference Tournament Championship after they beat the Southeastern Lions 1-0 on Saturday.

With the win, the Cowgirls earned an automatic bid to this year’s NCAA Softball Tournament, which is set to begin on May 19.

64 teams are set to hear their names called Sunday, and those 64 teams will then be sent off to 16 different regional locations.

The 16 winners from the regional round will then head to the NCAA super regional, which sets up two teams to play in a best-of-three series.

The eight that make it through that round will then earn a position in the 2023 Women’s College World Series that starts on Thursday, June 1.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal
Entergy looking to expand solar footprint throughout Louisiana; But how will this impact your...
Entergy Louisiana customers to receive $36M in refunds

Latest News

McNeese Softball wins Southland Conference Tournament
McNeese Softball wins Southland Conference Tournament
McNeese Advances to SLC Championship (Courtesy: McNeese Softball)
McNeese beats Southeastern in SLC Tournament Semi-Finals, Advances to Championship
McNeese beats Southeastern in SLC Tournament Semi-Finals, Advances to Championship
McNeese beats Southeastern in SLC Tournament Semi-Finals, Advances to Championship
McNeese Softball Walks-It-Off in SLC Quarterfinals
McNeese Softball Walks-It-Off in SLC Quarterfinals