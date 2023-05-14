FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Same pattern holds on for Monday, weak front by mid week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The same weather pattern we’ve had this weekend looks to continue at least one more day into Monday. The upper-level high pressure system which has been controlling the pattern will still be close by, meaning warm weather continues with highs in the mid and upper 80′s. And as has been the case for the past few afternoons, some pop-up showers and downpours may once again develop later in the day. Still, coverage should once again be limited, and otherwise we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. It still will be fairly muggy, so anyone that is working outside will want to keep that in mind.

A few more scattered showers are possible Monday afternoon. (KPLC)

Things begin to change a little by Tuesday. That high pressure that has been controlling the weather in SWLA begins to back off. With warm temperatures continuing, this could set the stage for a little better coverage of afternoon showers, though still not a washout. By later in the day Wednesday, a weak “cool” front will approach the area. This could bring a few more showers as well, so rain chances for Wednesday have been increased a little.

A weak cold front may boost rain chances a little Tuesday into Wednesday. (KPLC)

While the front may not cool our temperatures much (aside from perhaps slightly lower morning temps), it may usher in drier air behind it. If this holds, it could mean a return of mostly dry weather closer to next weekend. That also may mean temperatures that could warm a bit, though the finer details are still subject to change.

- Max Lagano

