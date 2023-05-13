50/50 Thursdays
Vinton police chief drives school buses to help fill driver shortage

By Jade Moreau
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - When he’s not wearing his police uniform, you might find this chief behind the wheel of a school bus.

“I called the director of transportation one day and said, ‘hey, what does it take for me to come back? I still have my license’,” Vinton police chief Scott Spell said.

Spell spends his extra time filling in as a bus driver for Vinton schools to help with shortages the school district might face.

“What prompted me to go back, I was seeing these children weren’t able to go on field trips, or they weren’t getting home until 4:30, 5 o’clock, sometimes 5:30 in the afternoon,” Spell said. “Of course, I still knew people who drove buses, and they were telling me they were doing two and three routes, because they couldn’t find anybody.”

He said juggling duties of a police chief and a bus driver can be challenging, but he hopes it shares an important message while helping out.

“Law enforcement gets a bad rap sometimes, and me driving the bus and interacting with these children on a personal level on the bus, I think it brings some humanity to the uniform,” Spell said. “I’m not just a police officer out there arresting people. This is the guy that drove my bus yesterday.”

Calcasieu Parish School Board’s next bus training course starts on June 20. For more information you can visit www.CPSB.org.

