SWLA Arrest Report - May 12, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 12, 2023.

Keith Dewayne Landry, 38, Colgate, OK: Revocation of parole.

Cheyenne Joseph Citizen, 20, Oberlin: Public intimidation and retaliation.

Dennis Ray Babcock, 55, Sulphur: Theft less than $1,000; criminal trespass; solicitation on an interstate highway; possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice; open alcohol containers in public places.

Roderick Bernard Thomas, 42, Lake Charles: Two counts of possession of marijuana.

Larry James Vincent, 34, Sulphur: Maximum speed limit; contempt of court; parole violation.

Valentino King Phua, 63, Houston, Tx: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Bryan Jeffery Priola, 60, Iowa: Residential contractor fraud $1,000 or more but less than $5,000.

Autumn Layssard, 36, Lena: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; drug paraphernalia.

