South Cameron class president reflects on high school years at graduation ceremony

Cameron, LA (KPLC) - Seniors at South Cameron High said their final goodbyes today at their graduation ceremony.

Seven students walked across the stage to receive their diplomas and over these four years, they’ve built something special, a bond and memories that will last a lifetime.

“We’re like a little family, it’s going to be hard not seeing these people every day,” graduate Gabriella Marceaux said.

Marceaux is class president and graduated at the top of her class. She said she plans to pursue a nursing degree at Northwestern State in Natchitoches.

“I would like to become a registered nurse, if that doesn’t work out I’d like to also be an ultrasound tech, I haven’t decided yet but I have to choose pretty soon,” Marceaux said.

For many students in Southwest Louisiana, COVID and the hurricanes were obstacles they had to overcome.

“It’s been a long ride, the hurricane really messed everything up, I’m not going to lie since sophomore year I’ve kind of had senioritis,” Marceaux said.

Marceaux may be eager to move on to the next chapter in her life, but she is grateful for her time at South Cameron.

“Dancing was probably my favorite, I was also on track that was really fun, I went to state the last two years, it’s just a good school to go to,” Marceaux said.

As this chapter comes to an end, Marceaux said she won’t forget her teachers for helping her along the way.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.