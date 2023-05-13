‘Paw Paw loves you’: J.J.’s grandparents react after Lori Vallow Daybell found guilty of murder

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The so-called “Doomsday Mom,” Lori Vallow Daybell, is guilty on all charges. The jury found Vallow Daybell murdered two of her children and conspired to murder her husband’s former wife.

Victim J.J. Vallow’s grandparents, Kay and Larry Woodcock of Lake Charles, were in Boise for the trial. They emerged from the courthouse jubilant.

“I think we had 18 jurors that all deserve our appreciation and our love. And they gave an honest, fair, and righteous verdict,” Larry said.

“We are elated with this. There was some doubt we would get all of them, all guilties but we did it. The prosecution is amazing, the law enforcement is amazing. They became our family and we’re keeping most of them for the rest of our life as family,” Kay said.

It is a bittersweet victory as they reflect on the lives lost.

“J.J., I love you. Paw Paw wishes you were here and in other circumstances. Tylee, Paw Paw loves you. Tammy, I never met you. Tammy, you are part of our life. Tammy, I am sorry for what happened to you,” said Larry, his voice full of emotion.

When asked if they had any words for the newly convicted, Larry had this to say: “Turn out the lights, the party’s over. They say that all good things must end, Lori. It ended.”

Vallow Daybell is expected to be sentenced in about three months. The judge has ordered a pre-sentence investigation.

While Vallow Daybell is looking at life in prison, her husband Chad Daybell is still to be tried. The state is seeking the death penalty against him.

Vallow Daybell is also expected to face a trial in Arizona for the murder of Charles Vallow, her former husband shot to death by her brother Alex Cox, who is also deceased.

