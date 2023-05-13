New art exhibit showcased in DeRidder

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Two long-time artists are celebrated in DeRidder.

For the month of May at Real Art DeRidder, you’ll find the exhibit “120 Years of Art” on display.

The two artists, Bonnie Massey and Margo Roll, had their lifetime worth showcased in the exhibit.

“That’s who I am. You know, I’m an artist, and it’s who I am,” Massey said.

“I just am inspired to share it with others because like I said, God gave me the gift and I really thank him every day for it,” Roll said.

Real Art DeRidder is open on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.