50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

New art exhibit showcased in DeRidder

By Emma Oertling
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Two long-time artists are celebrated in DeRidder.

For the month of May at Real Art DeRidder, you’ll find the exhibit “120 Years of Art” on display.

The two artists, Bonnie Massey and Margo Roll, had their lifetime worth showcased in the exhibit.

“That’s who I am. You know, I’m an artist, and it’s who I am,” Massey said.

“I just am inspired to share it with others because like I said, God gave me the gift and I really thank him every day for it,” Roll said.

Real Art DeRidder is open on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Staying warm on Sunday with limited rain chances
South Cameron class president reflects on high school years at graduation ceremony
South Cameron class president reflects on high school years at graduation ceremony
New art exhibit showcased in DeRidder
New art exhibit showcased in DeRidder
South Cameron class president reflects on high school years at graduation ceremony
South Cameron class president reflects on high school years at graduation ceremony