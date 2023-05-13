National Tourism and Travel Week highlights impact on SWLA economy

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Destinations across the country are celebrating National Travel and Tourism Week. This week spotlights how the travel industry impacts economies through leisure, business, and group travel.

The travel and tourism industry is a vital part of the U.S. economy, generating more than $1.9 trillion of economic activity in 2019. In 2019, over 53 million people visited Louisiana.

“Now we just got our numbers in for 2022, and we’re a little over 43 million,” said Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser (R). “So we’re back, not where we want to be but we’re getting close.”

Mardi Gras and Fair and Festival Season are a profound part of travel and tourism in Louisiana.

“Those men and women that work for the fair festivals do it for their love and passion for their community and do a great job, and to have those fairs and festivals to use to promote tourism all over the state is a great tool in our toolbox to have,” said Nungesser.

Locally, a significant amount of travel and tourism is visitors from Texas coming to our casinos.

We asked a Texas couple if they felt like a lot of people from Texas come here just for the casinos.

“Yeah, in my opinion. He had 24 guys come last week or two weeks ago. We’re good for eight times a year, probably. Just a little escape, staycation,” said Ryan and Haylee Maliska of Bryan.

In 2021, zero visitation was recorded to state parks, but casino admissions and revenue had grown by 16 and 28 percentage points.

Angelica Stewart said she drives from San Antonio to Lake Charles just for the casinos.

“Because there’s a casino here, that’s it, that’s the only reason,” said Stewart. “I don’t even leave the casino when I come to Lake Charles, and that’s cause there’s no casinos in Texas. so it’s technically like the closest casino besides Winstar, but it’s a different direction.”

Nationwide, the industry supports nearly 20 million American jobs. In Louisiana, that number was more than 222,000 at the end of 2022.

“We treat strangers like family, and when those tourists come here they leave with a warm and fuzzy feeling, and usually with a friend for life,” said Nungesser.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of National Travel and Tourism Week. The U. S. Travel Association is focusing on demonstrating how integral travel is to every industry and nearly everything Americans do.

