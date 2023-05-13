Mom overcomes challenges to earn master’s degree

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Five colleges handed out diplomas to recent McNeese graduates on Friday.

Claudia Lecompte-Johnson is one of many graduates who have been waiting for this special day, but getting to this moment didn’t come without its challenges.

“The only memory I really have is like my daughter, you know, putting her to bed and then getting up and doing all the homework late into the hours of the night, sending emails, staying up all night doing homework,” Lecompte-Johnson said.

Those long nights paid off – she graduated with her master’s in business administration while working full-time as an engineer and raising her 5-year-old daughter as a single mother.

“I want to set the example for her because, you know, one day she’ll be crossing that stage I do everything for her, because you know if it wouldn’t be for her I wouldn’t be here because this is the goal I have set for myself after having her, and I accomplished it. So everything I do is definitely for her,” Lecompte-Johnson said.

She juggled the work-life balance by taking online courses, but she said it all wouldn’t be possible without those who support her

“Well I must say I had my faith in God, and I have an amazing support system to help me with my childcare and my job 100% behind me,” Lecompte-Johnson said.

Lecompte-Johnson received her degree in chemical engineering more than 20 years ago but decided it was time to add to her education.

“I finally sat myself up and I was determined to do it and I did it,” she said.

Lecompte-Johnson said with her new degree she plans on moving up the ladder in her current job as an engineer.

