FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Staying warm on Sunday with limited rain chances.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our preview of summer looks to continue for the rest of the weekend. Sunday will feature even more warm weather, as highs return to the mid and upper 80′s. In fact, since an area of high pressure to our east may push a little closer, we may be a touch warmer than we were on Saturday. That also means rain chances will likely be lower than Saturday as well, though a pop-up shower or storm in the afternoon is still a possibility. Otherwise, outdoor plans once again should be good to go. If any rain pops up, you can always use our weather app to track any activity.

Things should remain mostly dry on Sunday with the exception of a couple pop-up afternoon storms. (KPLC)

As we start the work week, that high pressure may back off a little on Monday, meaning a few more afternoon showers may develop. Otherwise, conditions will be much of the same from Sunday. And temperatures will still be quite warm into the 80′s, with a couple locations north of I-10 reaching the 90 degree mark not out of the question.

A weak cold front will drift down from the north by the middle of next week, and could bring a better coverage of shower activity. (KPLC)

By the middle of the week, a weak cold front may begin to approach from the north. Should this occur, we may see rain chances during the afternoon once again increase, with perhaps a slight reduction in our high temps closer to next weekend. Still, we should remain plenty warm and muggy unless the front can make it’s way fully through the area. Of course, there is still plenty of time to watch this and we’ll have more details over the next few days.

- Max Lagano

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.