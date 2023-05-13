Federal judge, sheriff among honorees at SWLA Law Day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The federal judge for our area, James Cain, received a prestigious award this morning at this year’s Law Day ceremony.

When Hurricane Laura hit, Cain had been the new federal judge for less than a year. The case management system he set up to most efficiently manage civil hurricane claims is now being called the gold standard.

Attorney Lee Hoffoss introduced Cain at Law Day.

“Because of this individual thousands upon thousands of insurance disputes have gotten quickly resolved and money has been put back into this community,” said Hoffoss.

The judge says it’s been an honor to serve.

“In federal courts, we do not sit around and talk about who appointed us to the federal bench. We don’t talk about whether we are a Trump nominee or an Obama nominee. We are trying to do the best we can for the United States court system,” said Cain.

He spoke of his commitment to do what is right.

“You come before me you will be treated fairly. And I hope that is what I’ve tried to do. I don’t care what color you are, what race you are, what nationality you will be treated fairly. And these judges will treat you fairly because I practiced in front of them and I know they will treat you fairly,” said Cain.

Cain said at this time, he believes the most important job those on the federal bench have is to uphold the separation of powers in this country. He said he will continue to try to move hurricane suits through the system as efficiently as possible.

Others honored at Law Day were retiring Sheriff Tony Mancuso, who was given the law enforcement award for his outstanding service in law enforcement over many years. Mancuso said earlier this year he would not seek re-election.

Mark Delphin received the Louis Martinet Society Charles Hamilton Houston Service Award for outstanding service to the community.

Delphin is said to have done a lot of “pro bono” work over the last year. That is voluntary work done without payment and for the public good.

The young lawyers’ section of the bar association gave awards for the best posters and essays done by school children.

Here are the winners for the Law Day poster and essay contests voted on by the SWLA young lawyer section:

Elementary Poster Contest (over 50 submissions!)

Ilhan Berry – fifth-grader at St. John Elementary

Kynleigh Foreman – third-grader at J.I. Watson Elementary

James Sargent - third-grader at J.I. Watson Elementary

Middle School Essay Contest

Jolie Faulk – eighth-grader at Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School

Kai Richardson – eighth-grader at W.W. Lewis Middle School

Lilli Drounette – eighth-grader at W.W. Lewis Middle School

High School Essay Contest

Malakai Turner – 10th-grader at Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School (EDS)

Camila Gonzales Chan – 10th-grader at Grand Lake High School

Saif Nour – 10th-grader at Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School (EDS).

