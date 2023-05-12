Visit Lake Charles promoting new tourism campaign with “As Much Joy As You Can Pack In”

50/50 Thursdays
By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Visit Lake Charles has launched a new campaign to underscore the joy of loving and how Southwest Louisiana can play a role in connecting visitors to outdoor adventures, resorts, food, and music. We spoke to Angie Manning this morning about the new national initiative.

Destinations across the country are celebrating National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW) to shine a spotlight on the impact the travel industry has on local economies by highlighting leisure, business, and group travel. In addition to honoring outstanding employees in the hospitality sector, Visit Lake Charles is launching new campaign to promote Louisiana’s Playground called, “As Much Joy As You Can Pack In.”

This campaign celebrates the joys of traveling, showcasing all the ways you can find joy in Louisiana’s Playground through music, arts, culture, luxury travel, culinary traditions, and spending time in the great outdoors.

You can follow Visit Lake Charles’ social media channels to see all kinds of videos featuring great local tourist destinations and tag your Louisiana travel posts with #TravelForward.

