Vehicle fire shuts down I-10 East on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge

WHISKEY BAY, La. (WAFB) - A portion of I-10 East was shut down on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge due to a vehicle fire Friday, May 12.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the highway closed just after midnight.

I-10 East remains closed on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge (Mile Marker 129) due to a vehicle fire. Congestion remains approximately 4 miles in length. Traffic is being diverted off of I-10 East onto I-49. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) May 12, 2023

Traffic is being diverted off of I-10 East onto I-49.

Drivers should expect delays.

