Vehicle fire shuts down I-10 East on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WHISKEY BAY, La. (WAFB) - A portion of I-10 East was shut down on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge due to a vehicle fire Friday, May 12.
According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the highway closed just after midnight.
Traffic is being diverted off of I-10 East onto I-49.
Drivers should expect delays.
