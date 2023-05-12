50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Charter Academy celebrates Louisiana Day Festival

By Emma Oertling
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - There are not many states like Louisiana – the unique culture lives in our music, our food and in our hearts. But it’s not every day we get to sit down and enjoy our Cajun culture.

Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy celebrated Louisiana Day to teach the students a little more about our state’s history in hopes of enriching the students with their southern roots.

“A lot of our students don’t get a chance to travel outside of the city, so they don’t know about the different cultures here in Louisiana. And so it gave them a chance to have that experience here at Louisiana Day Festival,” said Dean of Students Natalie Johnson.

