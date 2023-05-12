50/50 Thursdays
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - May 11, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report from May 11, 2023.

Sean Kelsey Lewis, 49, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; possession of a Schedule I drug; resisting an officer.

Joshua Jeremiah Guidry II, 23, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Kevin Todd Blanchard II, 29, Eunice: Attempted simple battery; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; vehicle not registered; no insurance; proper equipment required on vehicles; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; switched license plates; theft under $5,000; burglary; instate detainer (3 charges).

Mark Reid Thompson Jr., 35, Westlake: Burglary of an inhabited dwelling; property damage under $1,000.

Jacob Alan Montgomery, 34, Westlake: Burglary; contempt of court; resisting an officer; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Demonta Alan Bellard, 39, Lake Charles: First offense DWI; failure to stop or yield; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle; driving on the right side of the road.

Harold Joseph Lartique Jr., 55, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders; property damage under $1,000.

