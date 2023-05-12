50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Police buffer bill clears full House

Author argues it is a ‘safety’ bill, opponents say it threatens people’s rights
The full state House passed a bill that would create a buffer for police interactions with the public, making it a crime if that buffer were violated.
By Alena Noakes
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The full state House passed a bill that would create a buffer for police interactions with the public, making it a crime if that buffer were violated.

Under State Rep. Mike Johnson’s HB 85, if a person knowingly or intentionally approached an officer engaged in their official duties within 25 feet, and the officer has ordered the person to stop approaching or back up, the individual could be charged for failure to comply. Johnson has called it a safety bill.

”It’s simple in that all it does is give those men and women the option of requesting a zone of protection, a zone of safety, when they are, as police officers, doing their job,” said Johnson during House debate.

The violation would be a misdemeanor with a fine of not more than $500, imprisonment for a maximum of 60 days or both.

Groups like the ACLU of Louisiana have suggested that the proposed law would deprive people of their rights to film police interactions. Some House lawmakers had similar concerns.

”I have done tried the camera bit,” explained State Rep. Wilford Carter (D-District 34). “You can’t hear what’s going on. You can film somewhat. But, this bill would interfere with the citizen’s right to record what the officer is doing.”

Carter also questioned how the law would work when it comes to private property. He argued that private property is usually within 10 feet of a roadway or sidewalk, not 25 feet. He offered up an amendment to make the distance 10 feet instead of 25 feet. That amendment failed.

Other lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle questioned the broadness of what “lawfully engaged in the execution of his official duties” would include.

”It doesn’t need a reason. It’s just at any time, he can say, ‘Anyone in the public, do not come within 25 feet of me.’ That’s what it seems to criminalize,” said State Rep. Joseph Marino (I-District 85).

Johnson argued that he thought it was apparent, and “anybody can abuse any law that we pass, any law that’s on the books.”

State Rep. Barry Ivey (R-District 65) raised concern about a prosecutor’s burden of proof. He asked if an officer needed to break out a tape measure.

“Is the threshold that the cop prove that he was within 25 feet?” asked Ivey.

“It’s not an easy burden to prove,” responded Johnson.

The bill ultimately passed out of the House in a 67-32 vote.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell jury deliberations to resume tomorrow
LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal

Latest News

A portion of I-10 East was shut down on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge due to a vehicle fire...
1 dead after vehicle fire shuts down I-10 East on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Visit Lake Charles promoting new tourism campaign with “As Much Joy As You Can Pack In”
Visit Lake Charles promoting new tourism campaign with “As Much Joy As You Can Pack In”
Visit Lake Charles promoting new tourism campaign with “As Much Joy As You Can Pack In”
Visit Lake Charles promoting new tourism campaign with “As Much Joy As You Can Pack In”
Afternoon conditions
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Calmer conditions today, staying humid through the weekend