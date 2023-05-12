Pitkin Tigers win Non-Select Division V State Championship

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a rainy week that delayed countless LHSAA baseball Semi-Final games, the State Championships began on Friday, and luckily, the rain stayed away for the Non-Select Division V State Championship game between the Pitkin Tigers, and Anacoco Indians.

The Tigers made it to the title game after receiving a Bi-District Round bye, and they then beat Stanley 8-1 in the Regional Round, Fairview 11-1 in five innings in the Quarterfinals, and Weston 5-4 in the Semi-Finals on Tuesday. The Indians made it after receiving a Bi-District Round bye, and they then beat Holden 5-0 in the Regional Round, Lacassine 6-2 in the Quarterfinals, and outlasting Choudrant in the Semi-Finals as they won 4-3 to advance to the State Title game.

On Friday morning it was Pitkin who struck first as they walked two runs in with bases loaded in the first inning, and then Lincon Stephens extended their first-inning lead with a base hit up the middle that brought two runs across.

In the top of the second Anacoco attempted to crawl back into the game, and Kyle Scott started the comeback with a base hit down the third base line to bring in a run, and then two batters later Luke Thompson did the same thing, hitting one into left field bringing in another runner, cutting the Pitkin lead to 4-2, and then in the third inning the Indians tied the ballgame up, but then the Tigers responded.

Pitkin got the lead back in the fourth with a sacrifice fly to right field, John Davis made it 6-4 with a groundout RBI to shortstop, and then it was Lincon Stephens who came through once again for Pitkin as he hit his second two-RBI base hit of the game, extending Pitkin’s lead to 8-4, and that’s how the game would end.

“Anytime you win a State Championship it’s great, I mean, Anacoco is a great ballclub, and we’re in one of the best districts in the state, if not the best, and so we knew we were probably going to see them when they got on the other side of the bracket because they’re a great team, hats off to them, they beat us twice in district and we knew that it would be tough to beat us a third time,” said Pitkin head coach JC Holt. “We came out today and we executed, there were some times when it got a little shaky, but State Championships are like that and you gotta keep your head down, stay focused, and just keep rolling. My two little freshmen pitchers did a great job and my guys came up in big situations and were patient, we got some really clutch hits, and I’m super proud of them.”

Lincon Stephens was named the Most Outstanding Player after his impressive four-RBI performance that led the Tigers to their 8-4 victory.

“It’s an awesome feeling man, I’ve never had this before, but we couldn’t have done it without these guys right here (John Davis, and Gage James) we worked hard all year to get to this point, and I’m glad we were able to come through with it,” said Stephens.

Friday’s State Championship was Pitkin baseball’s 13th in program history.

