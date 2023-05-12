50/50 Thursdays
National Police Week memorial service and roll call to be held at Lake Charles Civic Center

By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police Troop D will be honoring National Police Week with a memorial service and roll call.

The event is open to the public and will be held at the Lake Charles Civic Center on Wednesday, May 17.

The memorial and roll call will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the Exhibition Hall.

