Molo Middle School student accused of threatening students

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Molo Middle School student has been arrested after being accused of threatening other students, according to the Calcasieu parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies were notified of the incident around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 11.

During their investigation, deputies say they learned that a 14-year-old student was making the threats in front of school personnel and the school’s CPSO resource officer. Deputies say the student confirmed the allegations when questioned by detectives.

The student was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center for terrorizing.

