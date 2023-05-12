50/50 Thursdays
Market Basket forms new partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank

By Emma Oertling
Published: May. 11, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Market Basket on Thursday celebrated a new partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank.

The partnership will help Second Harvest to give regular assistance to the communities of Louisiana.

“To us, it was a no-brainer, you know God loves a cheerful giver and we wanted to help where we could,” said Skylar Thompson, owner and president of Market Basket. “This was a great need for the community of Lake Charles and surrounding area, so some of the product that we’ve given, they were just overwhelmed with joy and they, they were so grateful.”

Second Harvest provides access to nutritional foods all across Southwest Louisiana.

