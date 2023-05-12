Local reaction after bill to allow exceptions to abortion ban for rape, incest survivors fails

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The State of Louisiana will continue to ban abortions. Lawmakers rejected the proposed legislation that would’ve added an exception in cases of rape and incest.

“I don’t think there should be an exception for rape and incest due to me working in the pro-life field and seeing the women that have gone through abortions, we see the side effects,” New Life Medical Services client services director Courtney Mooring said.

Many with similar beliefs were at the state capital as lawmakers discussed exceptions to Louisiana’s abortion ban, specifically based on the method of conception. Several in attendance who support abortion rights expressed their thoughts.

“You are condemning an innocent woman to be attached to a violent criminal for the rest of her life, giving abortion access to rape victims is a humane thing to do, thank you for your time,” said Andrea Dube, a rape survivor.

In Louisiana, if a woman gets pregnant through rape or incest, the law does not allow for the pregnancy to be terminated.

“If I had become pregnant from that rape I would not have to go through the incredibly dangerous process of being pregnant and I would not have to carry a pregnancy to term that I did not want to have,” said another survivor, Kaite Lowrey.

Courtney Mooring was at Wednesday’s session. She said she believes even more trauma can come from an abortion.

“And what comes with the abortion, deep depression, deep, heightened anxiety. There have been women that have had abortions that do become suicidal. They have had an abortion during their teenage years, and they are still suffering from the trauma even as an adult,” Mooring said.

Even the son of a rape survivor spoke at the session.

“Don’t question my value just cause I wasn’t conceived willingly. I can bring healing and hope to the world and so has my mom bought it to me,” he said.

Two-thirds of the committee voted to keep the law as it is.

