Keeping Cajun culture alive with the SWLA Acoustic Cajun Jam

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - If learning how to play traditional Cajun music is on your bucket list, you’re in luck! A spot in Jennings holds bi-weekly jam sessions and is open for anyone to join in.

Behind the doors at the Gator Chateau in Jennings, the SWLA Acoustic Cajun Music Jam gathers every other Saturday to play traditional Cajun music. The group holds the jam sessions to introduce people to the style of music and keep its history alive.

Doug Dugas and Ken Lyon are the group’s organizers and say they’re open for anyone and everyone to join. You don’t even have to be familiar with the instruments because they’re happy to teach you during the session as well.

“We call our jam a learning jam, where you can come and learn the proper way to play the music. The old-fashioned way, like the original recordings” said Dugas.

But for those unfamiliar with Cajun music or who rarely get the chance to listen to it, don’t be surprised if you start feeling like getting up and dancing.

“You can come out and just watch and listen and there is a little bit of room to dance as well,” said Lyon.

The jam session is free for anyone to come and participate and they love having a younger audience stop by as well.

“That’s our future. If those kids don’t pick it up it is going to die like a lot of other cultures,” said Lyon.

So grab an instrument to play or just have a seat to listen and watch as the SWLA Acoustic Cajun Music Jam promotes and passes on Cajun culture and it’s music.

“We need to revive this and keep it going especially in Southwest Louisiana,” said Lyon.

The sessions happen every other Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Gator Chateau which is located at 100 Rue de l’Acadie in Jennings.

