Iowa advances to Non-Select Division II State Championship

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was an early morning for the Yellowjackets of Iowa High School on Thursday as they took the field at McMurry Park at 11:00 in Sulphur to take on North Desoto in the Non-Select Division II Semi-Finals, but they made it worth their while.

The Jackets got on the board first in the second inning as Landon Langley ripped a grounder down the first base line which brought in a runner putting Iowa up 1-0, then in the top of the third Cole Corbello added to Iowa’s lead with a liner to left field which brought in another run for Iowa, and the Yellowjackets continued to pour them on and eventually they would go onto win 5-1 as they advanced to the State Championship game on Saturday.

The win for Iowa is personal, and it’s one that dates back decades, back to when Sulphur head coach Sam Moore was coaching at Iowa and led the Yellowjackets to their first Semi-Final appearance.

“We’re a generational program, the first team to make it to the semifinals are the dads of a lot of these boys, their head coach was coach Moore, who’s coaching tonight, the next head coach, the next set of dads played for him, coach Menard, they’re playing here. So there are a lot of people who’ve touched Iowa baseball over the course of the last 20 years, so something we talked about, it’s not just this year, this is what we do as a program, and it goes beyond head coaches, it’s just this is our community and this is what we do.”

The win punches Iowa’s ticket to the Non-Select Division II State Championship game on Saturday at 2:00 when they will take on eighth-seeded Lakeshore who upset fourth-seeded Eunice on Thursday.

Saturday’s championship game is set for 2:00 on Field 41.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.