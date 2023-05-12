F.K. White holds Art and Culture Fest

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana has so much history and culture, but today was for learning about other cultures at F.K. White Middle School.

The school held its second Art and Culture Fest, which Principal Jose Cobian told us is important for the students.

“We are celebrating the diversity at our school. We are such a diverse school, and we want to make sure that everyone has a chance to be represented and enjoy that experience,” Cobian said. “It’s very important to us, and they just love the experience.”

The event includes performances from F.K. White’s band and choir and displays of student art.

The school plans to continue representing and celebrating its students’ different backgrounds.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.