FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More warm weather this weekend with a few late day storms possible

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our summer-like pattern will continue into our weekend. Temperatures will once again warm up quickly in Saturday, reaching the mid and even upper 80′s. And with plenty of moisture still in place, that combination may once again bring a few showers and storms during the afternoon, much like we saw on Friday. The only difference will be whether or not thunderstorms that develop overnight Friday in Texas hold together as they move east. If that occurs like it did last weekend, a couple more thunderstorms could develop during the afternoon hours in our area. Otherwise, another warm and muggy day is ahead with plenty of sunshine at least for the first half of the day. So any outdoor plans still should be ok, though you may want to give the radar a quick look later on in the afternoon.

A few storms may develop in the afternoon Saturday. Otherwise warm and sunny conditions remain in place. (KPLC)

Sunday and Monday will follow a similar pattern. In fact, as an upper-level high pressure system continues to develop in the Gulf, that could help to limit just how widespread any afternoon rain may be. Still, the chance for late-day showers and storms will continue to be a possibility among otherwise partly cloudy conditions.

High pressure continues to build into early next week, limiting the coverage of showers and storms. (KPLC)

Changes may start to occur heading closer to the middle of next week. That is when a cool front may try to approach SW Louisiana. At this time, it likely would not cool us down much, if at all. But rain chances at least through Wednesday will continue to be at play ahead of it, with perhaps a drier day or two towards the end of the week if it makes it all the way down to our area.

- Max Lagano

