FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Calmer conditions today, staying humid through the weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calmer conditions greet us today in SWLA as we head into our weekend, although definitely on the warm side as we have morning lows starting off in the low 70′s with the mostly overcast skies from last night trapping in some of the heat. Temperatures dropping slightly closer to the dewpoint this morning could see the development of some patchy fog before 6 AM, but major impacts to visibility or widespread fog is not expected at this time.

We have a much calmer weather day on tap than the last week has been thanks to high pressure building to the East, with morning overcast skies thinning out to leave mixed clouds and sun for the back half of the morning and most of the afternoon. Extra sunshine will be pushing afternoon temperatures up to the upper 80′s for some areas this afternoon with cloud cover being the determining factor on staying cooler, areas that stay in the shade will be in the mid to low 80′s.

Although higher pressure to the East is keeping our overall rain chances suppressed, the extra sunshine and continued humidity will still be enough to spark some afternoon storms. Outdoor plans should be mostly intact, but I would advise still keeping an umbrella handy for later in the afternoon even though we’re not expecting any widespread rainfall.

Afternoon conditions (KPLC)

A stray storm or two could linger around after dark, but overall we are expecting generally calm conditions overnight with mostly cloudy skies remaining.

Our summer-like pattern will likely continue through the weekend with a little extra sun giving our soggy conditions a chance to dry slightly. The high pressure system settled in the gulf will keep overall rain chances lower, but daytime heating will keep some afternoon scattered showers and storms a possibility each day as damp southerly winds persist. If you have outdoor plans they should be fine, but you’ll want to keep an eye on the radar in the afternoons.

Weak front early next week (KPLC)

Low rain chances remain the the forecast through the early part of next week as a weak cold front tries to approach the area. This could knock down humidity slightly but isn’t likely to change our temperatures by very much, if it reaches us at all.

