Development near Contraband Pkwy in Lake Charles takes shape

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What will be known as Marcel Contraband Pointe is taking shape. Retail space, offices and restaurants are being built on a 12-acre development near Prien Lake Road along Contraband Parkway in Lake Charles.

The founder of the Marcel Group details the first phase of the project, Marcel Town Center at Contraband.

“We started with phase one, which is mixed-use,” Vernon Marcel Veldekens said. “It will have a two-story office building. We have some very good tenants we are bringing in for that. Apex Executive Suites out of Houston, Atelier Salon Suites out of Houston, Perfect Round, which is a golf-stimulated sports bar. We also have a very large food hall going in called the Conservatory.”

The property is positioned along Contraband Bayou, making it the perfect place for a waterfront restaurant and boardwalk.

A co-owner of the Abbeville-based restaurant Shucks said they are bringing authentic Cajun food to the area.

“We’re going to bring good music, hopefully five to six days a week, and just an atmosphere that is fun and enjoyable,” David Bertrand said. “We look as we do in Abbeville with servers, and the people in the kitchen have pride in what they do.”

Weather permitting, Bertrand said they are aiming to have the restaurant completed by early fall.

The second phase of the plan is expected to start early next year. The Marcel Group plans to purchase the remaining 100 acres.

“We are planning homes for rent,” Veldekens said. “We are planning additional multi-family. We are planning to bring grocery, fitness and more office related. We have a resort area that we are also working on.”

Veldekens said he hopes to have the first phase of the project completed by the end of the year. the group hired all local contractor companies to complete the project.

