50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

All lanes reopened after deadly vehicle fire on I-10 East on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge

A portion of I-10 East was shut down on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge due to a vehicle fire...
A portion of I-10 East was shut down on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge due to a vehicle fire Friday, May 12.(Department of Transportation and Development)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHISKEY BAY, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead after a vehicle fire that shut I-10 East on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge early Friday, May 12.

Louisiana State Police confirmed someone died as a result of the fire but the victim’s name has not been released. Troopers said all lanes were reopened shortly after 8 a.m.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the highway closed just after midnight.

**WARNING: Some people may find the video below disturbing**

*Viewer discretion is advised*

A viewer sent video of the charred wreckage and traffic backups after a vehicle fire on I-10 East on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.

CLICK HERE for more traffic updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell jury deliberations to resume tomorrow
LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal

Latest News

I-10 E now open near Vinton after 18-wheeler flips
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: LA-3059 closed at Burson Road
UPDATE: LA-3059 opens at Burson Road
Traffic backed up through the intersection of Country Club and Weaver roads.
Weaver Road set to fully reopen Friday
Vehicle accident causing traffic on I-10W bridge
All lanes open along I-10W Bridge following vehicle accident
Overturned 18-wheeler leaking acid causing slowdown on I-10E near Duson
Overturned 18-wheeler leaking acid causing slowdown on I-10E near Duson