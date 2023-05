Vernon, LA (KPLC) - The National Weather Service has announced that Vernon Parish and the majority of Northern Louisiana is currently under a Tornado Watch.

The watch will be in effect until 5 p.m. today.

Risks include possible tornadoes, isolated hail, and scattered gusts up to 65 mph.

Tornado Watch issued for Vernon Parish (National Weather Service)

