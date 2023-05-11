Tickets on sale for La. Food & Wine Festival in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Early bird tickets are available now for the Louisiana Food & Wine Festival in Lake Charles this September.

According to organizers, the festival will feature the culinary, beverage, and music that highlights Louisiana’s unique culture and heritage, celebrity guest chefs, local chefs, celebrity winemakers and proprietors, artisans, farmers, musicians, authors, local craft spirits and beers, along with renowned wine, spirits, and beer brands from around the world.

The festival will be held Sept. 11 to 17 in partnership with Rouses and Visit Lake Charles.

Discounted early bird tickets for the festival’s signature events are available HERE until May 31. A portion of ticket proceeds, along with 100 percent of silent auction proceeds, will go to the United Way of SWLA.

Below is the schedule of events for the festival:

THURSDAY, SEPT. 14

Louisiana’s Celebrity Chef Wine Dinner: Reception 6 p.m., dinner 7 p.m.

SOWELA Culinary, Gaming and Hospitality Center – 3841 Sen. J. Bennett Johnston Ave., Lake Charles

“A gourmet food lover’s experience with a six-course dinner, featuring a host of Louisiana’s most celebrated chefs including John Currence of City Grocery Restaurant Group in Oxford, Miss., Edgar “Dook” Chase of Chapter IV in New Orleans, Meg Bickford of Commander’s Palace in New Orleans, Ryan Hacker of Brennan’s in New Orleans, Amanda Cusey of The Terrace in Lake Charles and additional celebrity guests to be confirmed.”

“Each course will be expertly paired with a wine from the vast portfolio from official festival winery partner, Jackson Family Wines. The dinner will also feature Jackson Family Wines Master Wine Educators, including a Master Sommelier/Master of Wine and national wine brand ambassadors.”

FRIDAY, SEPT. 15

Master Classes: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

SOWELA Culinary, Gaming and Hospitality Center – 3841 Sen. J. Bennett Johnston Ave., Lake Charles

A series of interactive and intimate sessions with guest celebrity chefs, cookbook authors, beverage experts, tastemakers, artisans and more – classes to be announced soon.

Fire on the Lake: 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Bord du Lac Park – 1111 Bord du Lac Drive, Lake Charles

A quintessential Louisiana faire la fête and a live fire cooking extravaganza with a variety of meats, Louisiana Seafood and more – highlighted by some of the south’s most celebrated Pitmasters, celebrity guest chefs, local chefs and grill masters.

Enjoy unlimited food and wine, beer, and spirits tastings with a souvenir glass, along with Zydeco from Horace Trahan & the Ossun Express, along the shoreline of beautiful Lake Charles.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 16

Grand Tasting: 2-5 p.m.

Bord du Lac Park – 1111 Bord du Lac Drive, Lake Charles

“A fun afternoon of culinary and beverage tastings, with live music in the beautiful surroundings of the Bord du Lac Park. Tickets are all-inclusive.”

Food and beverage tastings, including a souvenir glass for unlimited beverage tastings from hundreds of wines, beer and spirits exhibitors.

Silent Auction

Rouses Markets Cooking Demonstration Stage,

Louisiana Craft Brews Alley

Best Taste Awards

Taste of Louisiana Alley with samplings from some of Louisiana’s best chefs from around the entire state

SUNDAY, SEPT. 17

Sunday Jazz Brunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. seating; 1-3 p.m. seating

Southlake Crossing shopping center – 4720 Nelson Rd, Suite 110, Lake Charles

“This lively festival finale event, the Sunday Jazz Brunch, will be one like no other, with an all-inclusive priced ticket featuring unlimited beverage tastings with a souvenir glass, live music, a lavish brunch with carving stations, Coffee:30 signature coffee drinks and beignet station, salad bars, Louisiana Seafood stations, made-to-order omelet stations, variety of desserts and more.”

“A variety of the festival’s official beverage partners will participate with an impressive Bloody Mary Bar, Mimosas, sparkling wines, sprits, wine, beer and more.”

SEPT. 11 – 17

Festival Happenings Week

“A variety of tastings, dinners and events taking place in partner restaurants, bars and more throughout Lake Charles during the week of the festival will be announced in July 2023.”

