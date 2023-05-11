SWLA Arrest Report - May 10, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report from May 10, 2023.

Jadin Blair Deville, 26, Iota: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; instate detainer.

Elridge Bernard Carrier, 59, Iowa: Must have lighted lamps; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Wesley Rosier, 36, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Kylee Rebecca Fruge, 37, DeRidder: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic; first offense DWI; operating a vehicle while under suspension; resisting a police officer with force; possession of marijuana; battery of a correctional facility employee.

Dominique Divonte Singleton, 29, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault and child endangerment; nonconsensual disclosure of a private image; contempt of court.

Kevin Neri, 28, Houston, TX: Third offense DWI.

Coy Anthony Simon, 31, Baytown, TX: Theft under $1,000; burglary.

Jordan Lee Boer, 23, Houston, TX: Forgery.

Dedric Jade Lasalle, 19, Iowa: Battery of a pregnant dating partner; home invasion.

Anthony Quentin Morein, 44, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; probation violation; instate detainer (2 charges).

