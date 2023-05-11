50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - May 10, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report from May 10, 2023.

Jadin Blair Deville, 26, Iota: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; instate detainer.

Elridge Bernard Carrier, 59, Iowa: Must have lighted lamps; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Wesley Rosier, 36, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Kylee Rebecca Fruge, 37, DeRidder: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic; first offense DWI; operating a vehicle while under suspension; resisting a police officer with force; possession of marijuana; battery of a correctional facility employee.

Dominique Divonte Singleton, 29, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault and child endangerment; nonconsensual disclosure of a private image; contempt of court.

Kevin Neri, 28, Houston, TX: Third offense DWI.

Coy Anthony Simon, 31, Baytown, TX: Theft under $1,000; burglary.

Jordan Lee Boer, 23, Houston, TX: Forgery.

Dedric Jade Lasalle, 19, Iowa: Battery of a pregnant dating partner; home invasion.

Anthony Quentin Morein, 44, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; probation violation; instate detainer (2 charges).

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
Lori Vallow Daybell trial
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell trial
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Vehicle accident on I-210E bridge causing traffic
1 dead in I-210 E accident at Prien Lake Bridge

Latest News

Afternoon conditions
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some afternoon showers today, calmer activity likely tomorrow
Wrought iron fence surrounding cemetery are available for purchase.
Hometown Heroes - Avenue of Flags improvements
Rose Awards updates locals on SWLA tourism efforts
Rose Awards updates locals on SWLA tourism efforts
Baseball and softball tournaments bring tourism boom to the lake area
Baseball and softball tournaments bring tourism boom to the lake area