Rose Awards updates locals on SWLA tourism efforts

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana has some of the richest and most unique cultures with folks all over the nation coming down to the Bayou State.

In honor of National Travel & Tourism Week, locals were welcomed to the Rose Awards.

The awards are a chance for the city, alongside Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, to recognize all the efforts to keep Lake Charles’ lively community thriving.

“We’re gonna look back at ‘22 and ‘22 was a really good year, even despite all the challenges that we have in overcoming pandemics and hurricanes and floods and freezes, but then yes, we want to continue to be inspired as we move into 2023 and then on into ‘24,” Visit Lake Charles CEO Kyle Edminston said.

The rest of the week is dedicated to thanking those keeping tourism alive in Southwest Louisiana.

