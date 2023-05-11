50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Rose Awards updates locals on SWLA tourism efforts

By Emma Oertling
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana has some of the richest and most unique cultures with folks all over the nation coming down to the Bayou State.

In honor of National Travel & Tourism Week, locals were welcomed to the Rose Awards.

The awards are a chance for the city, alongside Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, to recognize all the efforts to keep Lake Charles’ lively community thriving.

“We’re gonna look back at ‘22 and ‘22 was a really good year, even despite all the challenges that we have in overcoming pandemics and hurricanes and floods and freezes, but then yes, we want to continue to be inspired as we move into 2023 and then on into ‘24,” Visit Lake Charles CEO Kyle Edminston said.

The rest of the week is dedicated to thanking those keeping tourism alive in Southwest Louisiana.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
Lori Vallow Daybell trial
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell trial
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Vehicle accident on I-210E bridge causing traffic
1 dead in I-210 E accident at Prien Lake Bridge

Latest News

Baseball and softball tournaments bring tourism boom to the lake area
Baseball and softball tournaments bring tourism boom to the lake area
Baseball and softball tournaments bring tourism boom to the lake area
Baseball and softball tournaments bring tourism boom to the lake area
Lake Charles Fire Department welcomes Rook the K-9 to the team.
Lake Charles Fire Department welcomes new four-legged team member
Lake Charles Fire Department welcomes Rook the K-9 to the team.
Lake Charles Fire Department welcomes new team member