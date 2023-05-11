Rain delays multiple LHSAA Semi-Final baseball games

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Wednesday marked day two of the LHSAA baseball semifinals, and due to inclement weather more than half of those games were moved to new times.

The first three match-ups of the day that started at 2 PM were completed without much resistance as Kinder and South Beauregard both were able to make it through seven innings of action but unfortunately fell to Berwick, and Doyle respectively.

St. Louis Catholic then took the field for their game set for 5:50 pm, warmed up, and then ran through the national anthem, but after the anthem was completed, the LHSAA put out a message to fans saying that the game would be put under an inclement weather delay.

The delay started at 30 minutes, but then as storms continued to barrel through Southwest Louisiana they were upgraded to indefinite.

As 7:30 PM passed, the LHSAA began to put together a plan to allow teams to play at 9:45 PM, and then moved the Select Division III match-ups set for Wednesday, to Thursday.

At around 9:15, the LHSAA put out a statement saying that all the remaining games would be played and that DeQuincy would be playing their game against Logansport at Westlake High School at 9:45 PM.

LOCAL UPDATED SCHEDULE:

No. 1 St. Louis Catholic vs. No. 5 Vandebilt Catholic - Wednesday at 9:45 PM, McMurry Park field #40

No. 3 DeQuincy vs. No. 2 Logansport - Wednesday at 9:45 PM, Westlake High School

