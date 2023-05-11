50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Proposal to force non-profit ‘slumlords’ property owners to pay property taxes hits the House floor

Fox 8 Defenders: The Willows Pt. 2
Fox 8 Defenders: The Willows Pt. 2
By Meg Gatto
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A proposal to force slumlord non-profit property owners to pay property taxes is debated on the house floor by state lawmakers.

Representative Jason Hughes of New Orleans drafted the bill after our Fox 8 Defenders reports highlighted the living conditions at The Willows in New Orleans East, Parc Fontaine in Algiers and the Bellemont in Metairie. All three are owned by Global Ministries Foundation, a religious non-profit based out of Tennessee.

Hughes’ proposed constitutional amendment seeks to force non-profit bad actors to pay property taxes if the property they own is considered a health or safety risk.

FOX 8 DEFENDERS

New La. bill would remove tax exemption status for non-profit ‘slumlords’

Child begs for help at Bellemont apartments

Former JP Fire Chief calls Bellemont apartments a ticking time bomb

Nonprofit that owns Willows received millions in state financing

Willows management attempts to end lease of family who spoke to FOX 8

“We have a couple of bad actors around the state that have been highlighted by Fox and others where residents are actually living in conditions of mold, where there are clear holes in the ceiling, water is coming in and these out-of-state landlords aren’t doing anything about it,” said Hughes.

After several questions from fellow lawmakers about how the measure would work, Hughes returned it to the calendar, which means it’ll be taken up later.

He urged his colleagues concerned about the proposed constitutional amendment to work with him directly to understand better how it would help Louisiana residents.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell jury deliberations to resume tomorrow
LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal

Latest News

A portion of I-10 East was shut down on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge due to a vehicle fire...
1 dead after vehicle fire shuts down I-10 East on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Visit Lake Charles promoting new tourism campaign with “As Much Joy As You Can Pack In”
Visit Lake Charles promoting new tourism campaign with “As Much Joy As You Can Pack In”
Visit Lake Charles promoting new tourism campaign with “As Much Joy As You Can Pack In”
Visit Lake Charles promoting new tourism campaign with “As Much Joy As You Can Pack In”
Afternoon conditions
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Calmer conditions today, staying humid through the weekend