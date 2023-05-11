50/50 Thursdays
Ochsner to lay off nearly 800 employees in La., Miss. as supply costs rise

Ochsner is planning to lay off nearly 800 employees in Louisiana and Mississippi as supply costs rise.
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ochsner Health is planning to lay off nearly 800 employees across Louisiana and Mississippi.

Ochsner CEO Pete November sent a message to staff on Thursday, May 11, informing them of the pending layoffs.

November stated 770 employees, which represents about 2% of the team, will be out of a job.

Officials report the layoffs won’t affect doctors, nurses, and other patient-facing staff. Workers in management, administrative jobs, and clerical positions will see most of the cuts.

Ochsner cited increased labor costs, a nationwide shortage of patient care clinicians, a weakened economy, and high inflation as part of the reason for the layoffs. Those factors have caused supply costs to escalate.

