New John Deere dealership coming to Jennings, expected to boost economy

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A new John Deere dealership is coming to Jennings.

Ten acres of rice fields have been annexed to the city, and a rezoning has been proposed to make way for economic development. It will be the future site of Sunshine Quality Solutions, a local John Deere dealership.

The current dealership is in Welsh and will be relocating to Jennings.

“We’re still staying in the parish, that was very important to us to stay inside the parish so we just needed a 10-acre track that we were looking for that was very easy for our customers to get in and out,” Sunshine CEO Rob Richter said.

Richter expects the dealership to be a big attraction in the area that will help the city economically.

“We sell a lot of equipment and a lot of parts and do a lot of service around here so the tax dollars that we’re going to be able to raise for the city and the parish will be a lot and so being right here along the interstate to is very visible for people driving by,” Richter said.

The 30,000-square-foot facility will likely improve the overall experience for customers.

“Making that investment in the community with servicing our customers better because we knew with the size of the equipment getting so much bigger we needed a place to service and better support our customers with a facility like this,” Richter said.

The estimated completion date for the project is March 2024, and the Welsh location will remain open until the Jennings dealership is finished.

Rezoning from suburban to commercial will be discussed at the upcoming city council meeting in June.

