McNeese Spotlight: INVEST Summer Enrichment Camp

By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Literacy, music, arts and crafts, science, and physical education will all be part of the program at McNeese’s INVEST Summer Enrichment Camp for children ages six through eight in June. We spoke with the dean of the College of Education Dr. Angel Ogea and the camp director Dr. Hanna Harvey this morning to get the details.

The camp is for children in the first through third grades and will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Mondays through Thursdays in Frash Hall at McNeese. The program will run from June 5 through 29.

The camp is $400 and includes snacks, a camp t-shirt, a souvenir bag filled with plenty of goodies for the kids, and materials for hands-on activities.

The deadline to register for the camp is May 31.

You can register for the camp HERE and contact Dr. Hannah Harvey for more information by emailing hharvey1@mcneese.edu.

