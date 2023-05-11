50/50 Thursdays
Shrimpers take their concerns to La. State Capitol

By Miranda Thomas
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Shrimpers Association held a rally at the Louisiana State Capitol for shrimpers early Thursday, May 11.

More than 100 people showed up to get lawmakers’ attention, blaming imports for overcrowding the seafood industry and pushing shrimpers out of business.

“The sad part about it is that the price is not the difference,” said George Barisich, a Baton Rouge shrimper. “The imports are getting a good price, the stores are getting a good price, we’re just not getting it.”

According to some of these fishermen, they compete with imports by dropping their prices, making it difficult to provide for their families.

Several lawmakers also gathered at the capitol to show their support.

“The one thing that we want more than anything, and I think everybody here wants is for Louisiana to prosper,” said Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder. “We can’t do that if imports are taking advantage of Louisiana.”

