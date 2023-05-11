Lake Charles Fire Department welcomes new four-legged team member

50/50 Thursdays
By Jade Moreau
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Fire Department welcomes Rook the K-9 to the team.

He’s the newest addition to the Lake Charles Fire Department, and he’s highly trained in accelerant detection.

“He goes to work with me,” Capt. Brandon Spooner said. “Everywhere we go, everything we do, he is typically in my shadow now.”

Rook is joining the team as the Lake Charles Fire Prevention Bureau’s first arson dog. He will be used to sniff out accelerants, helping investigators determine the cause of a fire.

State Farm’s Arson Dog Program sponsored the purchase and the four-week training school Rook and Capt. Spooner attended.

“We did all kinds of liquid accelerant tests, and multiple scent discrimination tests,” Spooner said. “In and out of different fire scenes to know what we are going to do back home.”

The pair will even work in the community to teach others about fire safety and prevention.

“To bring fire awareness and safety to the different schools and things of that nature,” Spooner said.

Please join us in welcoming the newest member of our fire service family here at LCFD. K9 Rook is a 2-year-old yellow...

Posted by Lake Charles Fire Department on Wednesday, May 10, 2023

