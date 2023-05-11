50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Lake Charles chiropractor offering reward in hit-and-run that damaged building

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A local chiropractor is offering a reward for help finding a car that damaged his office building in an apparent hit-and-run.

The chiropractor, Joshua Thomas, made a Facebook post saying the crash happened at Wellness Chiropractic & Holistic Care on Medora Street on Wednesday, May 10. The Lake Charles Police Department confirmed they are investigating the incident.

(Joshua Thomas)

According to the post, a car hit a column on the awning, which apparently stripped off its bumper. The bumper was left on the property next to the office.

(Joshua Thomas)

Thomas posted that the vehicle was a silver 2016 to 2019 Chevrolet Cruze that would now be missing its front bumper. Anyone with information is asked to contact LCPD.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
Lori Vallow Daybell trial
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell trial
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal

Latest News

Effort to set state minimum wage revived
Lake Charles chiropractor offering reward in hit-and-run that damaged building
Lake Charles chiropractor offering reward in hit-and-run that damaged building
Louisiana senators co-sponsor ‘Back the Blue Act’
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office
Several Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office departments relocate to new annex building