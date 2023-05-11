Lake Charles chiropractor offering reward in hit-and-run that damaged building

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A local chiropractor is offering a reward for help finding a car that damaged his office building in an apparent hit-and-run.

The chiropractor, Joshua Thomas, made a Facebook post saying the crash happened at Wellness Chiropractic & Holistic Care on Medora Street on Wednesday, May 10. The Lake Charles Police Department confirmed they are investigating the incident.

According to the post, a car hit a column on the awning, which apparently stripped off its bumper. The bumper was left on the property next to the office.

Thomas posted that the vehicle was a silver 2016 to 2019 Chevrolet Cruze that would now be missing its front bumper. Anyone with information is asked to contact LCPD.

