Kinder and South Beauregard fall in LHSAA Semi-Finals

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The top two seeds in the LHSAA baseball Non-Select Division III bracket were both upset on Wednesday as South Beauregard fell to the Doyle Tigers 3-1, and then top-seeded Kinder was beaten by Berwick 4-1.

In the Knights’ game against Doyle, the Tigers started the game by putting two runs together in the top of the second with hits from Brody Stewart and Jace Ware to make it 2-0 early on. Doyle continued to add to their lead as they built a three-run lead over South Beauregard in the fourth.

In the bottom half of the fourth, the Knights would begin to show signs of life as Carter Caraway brought a run across to cut the Doyle lead, but unfortunately for South Beauregard, it wouldn’t be enough. The Knights fell 3-1 as Doyle advanced to the State Championship game, while South Beau’s season came to a close.

For Kinder, it was a very similar story as they too fell behind early to Berwick. In the top of the second, the Panthers struck first off an RBI single to give them a 1-0 lead over the Yellowjackets Kinder would settle down a bit in the third inning as they got on the board thanks to a single off the bat of Lance LeBoeuf to knot the game up at one a piece.

Just like South Beauregard, the Yellow Jackets failed to build any momentum off the run as the Panthers drove in another two runs in the top of the fifth, the Yellow Jackets simply couldn’t get anything going, and unfortunately just like the Knights of South Beauregard, Kinder’s season came to an end Wednesday afternoon.

Doyle and Berwick will face off for the Non-Select Division III State Title on Friday, May 12th, at 5:00 PM.

